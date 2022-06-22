While Juventus are struggling to reach an agreement with Angel Di Maria, things are going significantly smoother of the Filip Kostic front.

The Serbian is apparently eager to make the switch to Turin where he’ll link up with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic and act one of his supporting crew.

According to ilBianconero, Kostic continues to refuse Eintracht Frankfurt’s attempts to renew his contract. His current deal expires in 2023.

On the contrary, the 29-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Juventus over a three-year contract, which would see the left winger earning 2,5 million euros per season in addition to bonuses.

Nonetheless, this doesn’t exactly mean that the deal has reached the finish line, as the Bianconeri still have to find an agreement with the Bundesliga club.

As we reported yesterday, Frankfurt are holding out for an offer worth 20 million euros, while the Old Lady’s initial proposal was 12 millions.

Kostic enjoyed a stellar campaign, leading his side towards Europa League triumph. UEFA recognized him as the best player in the tournament.

Juve FC say

This is exactly the type of deals that Juventus should conduct this summer. A quality player for a relatively low transfer fee and affordable wages.

Even if the Bianconeri end up raising their offer for Frankfurt, the deal will remain within the acceptable parameters.