Report reveals the distance in the figures between Juventus and Dybala

It won’t easy, and yet, it’s no longer impossible. This is the picture painted by Italian media regarding the ongoing negotiations between Juventus and Paulo Dybala over a new contract.

The Argentine’s current deal runs out in 2022, and the two parties are hoping to reach an agreement that would keep him in Turin for years to come.

The player’s agent, Jorge Antun, is currently in Italy, and has already met with the club’s directors. Whilst the negotiations were said to be positive, a deal is yet to be reached.

According to ilBianconero, the management is offering a contract worth 10 million euros as net wages per season after adding bonuses, but Antun wants the figure to be lifted up to 12 millions.

On another note, Juventus want the contract to last until 2025, whilst the player’s agent would like to add an option for a further year.

Although the distance is undeniably present, the gap could be bridged, especially with both parties feeling the urge to renew their collaboration.

Dybala joined the Old Lady in 2015 after sealing a transfer from Palermo, and has been a pillar for the club ever since. However, he did struggle with recurring injuries throughout the previous campaign, keeping him out of action for several months.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old remains one of the most talented strikers in his generation, and a huge fan favorite amongst the black and white supporters.