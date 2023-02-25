Report reveals the flagged transfers that dragged six other clubs to Plusvalenza investigation

In recent days, the capital gains investigation is once again raging through the Italian peninsula. Although all clubs were initially acquitted in the original trial, the emergence of new evidence in the Prisma inquiry (related to Juve’s salary maneuvers) resulted in the reopening of the case.

While the Bianconeri have already been handed a 15-point deduction, another six Italian clubs could be set for similar fates, with local prosecutors receiving documents that could prove to be the basis of parallel investigations.

According to Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato, the suspicious operations are all related to business conduct between these six clubs and Juventus.

We begin with Atalanta who have allegedly made operations worth 14.5 million euros without properly registering them on the balance sheet. This includes the transfers of Mattia Caldara, Federico Mattiello, and Cristian Romero.

As for Cagliari, Alberto Cerri’s transfer has been flagged by the investigators, with Juventus allegedly making capital gains worth 8 million euros.

Moreover, Sassuolo has been identified as Juve’s “parking club”. Allegedly, it was the Bianconeri who asked the Emilians to buy both Merih Demiral and Hamed Traore. While Juventus eventually bought the Turk six months later, they were unable to sign the Ivorian due to his non-EU status.

The other clubs involved are Sampdoria (mostly due to Emil Audero’s operation), Udinese (who bought Rolando Mandragora), and Bologna (Riccardo Orsolini).