Report reveals the only Juventus players that are not available for sale this summer

Juventus is working on reshaping their current squad after a very poor 2021/2022 campaign, which saw the club fail to win a trophy.

The demands at the Allianz Stadium are very high, and the players need to be at a certain standard to meet it.

Those who have failed in that regard are likely to be shipped out in this transfer window.

La Repubblica, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims only four players are in the current Juve squad who will not be sold at any price this summer.

It names Wojciech Szczęsny, Dusan Vlahovic, Danilo and Manuel Locatelli as the players who are absolutely untouchable at the club.

The others can be sold if a suitor emerges and offers the right price to secure their signature.

Juve FC Says

Juve has more players who they need to keep, considering this list doesn’t include Denis Zakaria and Federico Chiesa.

They haven’t done badly so far and probably needs another season at the club before we can judge them to know if they are good enough to stay in the team.

It is unlikely that we will sell many of our current players, so the focus should be on selling the very unuseful individuals and replacing them with better players.