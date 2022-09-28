Juventus will probably be busy in the next summer transfer window and rightly so, considering several players in the squad could leave.

The last two years have not been good for the team and they are still struggling to hit top form in this campaign.

One way to achieve success is to have the right players in every position on the team and they seem deficient in one area.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are keen to strengthen their left-back and their left centre-back spot.

The Bianconeri see this area of their team as a weak spot and they will do what they can to improve it.

They have now identified two players who can fill that need, with the report naming Alex Grimaldo and Evan Ndicka as their priority targets.

Both defenders would be free agents in the summer, and Juve will work hard to secure a pre-contract agreement with them at the end of this year.

We need to get our team in good shape to compete for top titles, and that involves buying the right players for every position on it.

A move for Grimaldo and Ndicka makes sense because they are accomplished in their positions and would likely strengthen our squad if they join the group.