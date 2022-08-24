Report reveals the possible FFP sanction for Juventus

Yesterday, we reported that Juventus are amongst a host of top European clubs who could be facing sanctions for alleged breaches of the Financial Fair Play rules.

Apparently, these irregularities were registered during the 2020/21 campaign and were investigated by UEFA.

In today’s edition, La Repubblica (via Calciomercato) revealed what would be the possible sanctions in store for each club involved in the investigation, including the Bianconeri.

The source expects Juventus to be handed a fine worth 3 million euros. For their part, Italian champions Milan could be set for a slightly lesser sanction (2 million euros).

On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain’s dealings has put them in larger trouble, as a fine of 10 millions could be looming in the horizon – even if some would argue that the Ligue 1 giants can comfortably afford it.

As for Roma and Inter, the Serie A duo have a different sanction in store. The Giallorossi and the Nerazzurri could be hit with transfer market restrictions. The report expects the two clubs to reach an agreement over a settlement with UEFA in the upcoming days.

It’s also worth noting that this will be the final campaign where the current FFP rules are applicable. Starting next season, the laws are set for a major change, with the new rules limiting the club’s wages and transfer expenses based on their incomes.