Report reveals the reason behind Dybala’s poor performance against Bologna

Following another disappointing display from the team in general, fans and observers alike took a swing at Juventus players in general as well as their manager Max Allegri. The Bianconeri were only able to snatch an added-time equalizer at a time when their opponents were down to nine men.

But one man’s display was put under scrutiny more than all the rest. We’re talking of course about Paulo Dybala, the author of a forgettable display against Bologna last Saturday.

The Argentine was wasteful with the ball and his shots were off target. Allegri decided to take him off just before the hour-mark in favor of Federico Bernardeschi even though the team was desperate for a goal.

While some suggested that La Joya’s morale is on the decrease with the end of his spell in Turin nearing ever closer, a new report has revealed an alternative explanation.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Dybala was suffering from a stomach ache ahead of the encounter against the Rossoblu.

Nevertheless, the number 10 was eager to take the field from the very start, but was eventually unable to deliver the goods.

Juve FC say

At times, we football fans tend to forget that these players (despite their superstar status) are only humans who can easily be disrupted by physical or emotional issues.

Let’s hope that Dybala can put his latest disappointment behind him and finishes off his memorable Juventus stint in the best possible manner.