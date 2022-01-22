Report reveals the renewal terms offered by Juventus for their five players

While January is proving to be a busy month for Juventus, February won’t be any less packed.

On the pitch, the Bianconeri will resume their Champions League campaign with a round of 16 meeting against Villarreal.

But that’s not all, because the club’s CEO Maurizio Arrivabene promised that all contract talks will be taking place next month.

The priority of course will be the renewals of the five players who are currently running on expiring deals.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the ultimate priority remains putting Paulo Dybala’s signature on a new deal.

While the two parties initially agreed on a deal worth 8 million euros per season plus two millions as bonuses, the figures could be lowered to 7 millions for the base salary plus bonuses related to goals and achievements.

As for Juan Cuadrado, an agreement has also been in place for a while. The Colombian will renew for another season (with an option for a second) either for his current salary (worth 5 millions) or a slight decrease (four millions plus bonuses).

On another front, Federico Bernardeschi is asking to maintain his current salary of 4 millions, but the club is offering 2.5M, while the figure could increase to 3 millions following his positive performances on the pitch.

As for Mattia Perin, the salary isn’t the main issue for the Italian goalkeeper, but the former Genoa man is hoping to join a club that offers him more playing time.

Finally, Mattia De Sciglio could remain if he agrees to lower his current wages (3 millions), especially if Alex Sandro ends up leaving the club in the summer.