Report reveals the salary that Juventus are willing to offer for Pogba

We’ve already heard about this story several times before in the past, and yet we’re still expecting to read more on it in the future.

Juventus and Pogba reportedly want to reunite in the summer.

The Frenchman played for the Italian champions between 2012 and 2016, and these were arguably the best seasons of his career so far – at least at club-level.

The 2018 World Cup winner completed a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2016, but his return to the English club didn’t go as planned.

Pogba’s performances have been inconsistent at times, and his relationship with his manager and the fans is far from perfect.

On the other hand, his link with Juventus never broke off completely, so could the sensational return finally materialize next summer?

According to Calciomercato (via ilBianconero), the Old Lady would be willing to break the salary cap in order to bring back the 27-year-old.

Amidst the current financial crisis, the Juventus hierarchy decided to put a certain cap on the wages of the incoming players.

However, the Italians are ready to offer Pogba a salary between 8 and 9 million euros – which exceeds the cap.

Nonetheless, it must be noted that these numbers remain far from the midfielder’s current wages at United.

The French international reportedly earns 15 million pounds per year in England (Goal.com).

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Pogba – as well as his notorious agent Mino Raiola – would be willing to accept a wage reduction in order to complete his return to Turin.

It should also be noted that Man United have always been unwilling to release their star, which makes the potential transfer even more complicated.