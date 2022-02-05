Report reveals the three positions that Juventus could bolster next summer

After making some game-changing moves in the January transfer window, Juventus will be looking to complete the jigsaw next summer.

Of course many things will come into play, including whether or not the club will manage to qualify to the next edition of the Champions League, as well the contract renewals of the players with expiring deals.

On last front, Juan Cuadrado is apparently the closest to put his signature on a new conract – according to TuttoJuve.

On the other hand, the source believes that things might be more complicated for the others – particularly for Paulo Dybala.

Nevertheless, the report claims that three playing positions will be enhanced next summer.

First of all, Alex Sandro could leave the club following a decline in form. The Bianconeri could replace the Brazilian with his compatriot Marcelo.

However, the management is leaning towards a new policy these days, which is why a young player like Genoa’s Andrea Cambiaso could be the favorite for the role.

As for the midfield, one final piece remains in the puzzle following Denis Zakaria’s arrival. Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch should be the favorite, but Youri Tielemans and Frenkie De Jon are also in the big picture.

Finally, Juventus are hoping that Matthijs de Ligt remains at the club. But in case he decides to leave, the hierarchy will be ready to replace him with another household name.