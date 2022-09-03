Report reveals the three secrets behind Perin’s revival

After joining Juventus in 2018, things didn’t go according to plan for Mattia Perin. The goalkeeper had high hopes when making the trip from Genoa to Turin. However, he was left frustrated by his lack of playing time, serving as an understudy for Wojciech Szczesny.

A year later, things went from bad to worse for the Italian custodian. Gianluigi Buffon’s unexpected return pushed him further below in the pecking order, while a serious injury derailed his progress.

Eventually, the 29-year-old managed to resurrect his playing career with a temporary return to Genoa.

In 2021, Perin returned to Juventus with a newly-found confidence. Although he remains the second choice in Max Allegri’s book, he has proven to be an excellent shot-stopper whenever called upon, while also becoming an important figure in the locker room.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, there were three main factors behind the goalkeeper’s revival.

The first is the work of his mental coach Nicoletta Romanazzi, as the player himself had admitted in a recent interview. Perin said that he considered quitting the sport during one of his low points, before resorting to the famed sport psychologist.

The second secret is his passion for the piano, which allows him to clear his mind. The Italian started taking lessons during his time in Genoa, and remained active following his move to Turin.

Finally, Perin launched a new business with his friend Gianluca Ricco. The pair now distribute high quality wines, which also helps him in relieving himself from the stress of professional football.