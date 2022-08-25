During the last 24 hours or so, Juventus have registered a significant breakthrough on the Leandro Paredes front. Perhaps prompted by their recent hollow display against Sampdoria, the management realized the dire need for a genuine architect in the middle of the park.

But as we all know, the transfer market gods give with one hand and take with the other. While the Bianconeri were hoping to make room for the Argentine’s arrival by offloading the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo, that track reached a dead end.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini have identified another two midfielders as sacrifices prior to the arrival of the Paris Saint Germain player. And here’s a clue: They share the same first name.

According to il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Nicolò Rovella and Nicolò Fagioli will both leave Juventus on loan to make way for Paredes.

Both players are 21, and have just returned from loan spells with Genoa and Cremonese respectively.

Juve FC say

Well, this certainly isn’t the news that the Bianconeri fans were hoping to read. Most of us had high hopes for the duo.

Although their departures should be temporary, it’s a shame to see promising talent heading towards the exit door at a time when the middle of the park is filled with uninspiring, overpaid flops.

Nonetheless, Fabio Miretti appears to be staying put, which serves as a consolation.