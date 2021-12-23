Report reveals the two midfielders that Juventus would ideally sell in January

In the last few seasons, the midfield has been the major Achilles Heel for Juventus.

Last summer, Manuel Locatelli arrived to bolster the Bianconeri’s middle of the park, but the issue proved to be too big to be solved by one decent player.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s management will attempt to reinforce once again come January. However, the directors will first have to cut some of the deadwood to make room for new arrivals.

Except for Locatelli, pretty much every Juventus midfielder has been linked with an exit in the last few months.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato (via TuttoJuve) reveals the two players that the club would like to get rid off as soon as possible.

We’re talking about Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, who both landed in Turin as free agents in the summer of 2019.

The two midfielders are some of the highest earners at the club, with each receiving around 7 million euros per season as net wages.

Juve FC say

In the last year or so, Rabiot and Ramsey have become the poster boys for everything that is wrong at Juventus.

While the club is suffering from a major financial crisis, Juventus simply can’t afford to maintain two hefty earners who either act as benchwarmers or underachieve on the pitch.

If the report is indeed true, then the management’s assessment is on point.

While the likes of Arthur, Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur had their ups and downs, they remain somewhat better options than Ramsey and Rabiot, not to mention that they earn less in terms of wages.