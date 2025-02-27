After crashing out of two competitions in the space of a week, Juventus manager Thiago Motta is now standing on shaky ground.

The Bianconeri were dumped out of the Champions League by PSV Eindhoven last week. While the club’s supporters were still struggling to digest the European exit, they were dealt another shocking blow on Wednesday evening: Juve have been eliminated from Coppa Italia at the hand of Empoli, a club fighting to avoid relegation to Serie B.

After the contest, Thiago Motta voiced his irritation with the players while also taking responsibility for failing to convey the right attitude to his players.

“I feel completely responsible, I’m ashamed of what we saw on the pitch. In the first half, there was a complete lack of the required attitude, it means that I didn’t convey to the boys what it means to play in a game like that in a Juventus shirt.” said the stunned manager after the last penalty shoutouts.

But while the players were certainly appalling, the voices asking for the 42-year-old’s head are growing louder with every disappointing showing. Moreover, the club directors are no longer staunchly defending the tactician as they used to earlier in the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Motta could be genuinely sacked at the end of the season, and the only way to salvage his stint is by achieving two objectives.

First and foremost, he must steer the club towards a Top Four finish in Serie A to secure Champions League football next season and avoid the disastrous consequences of missing out on the competition.

Second, Juventus must deliver a solid Club World Cup campaign next summer. While setting an exact objective in this particular objective could be complicated, the management wants to see performances worthy of the club’s status amongst the elite.