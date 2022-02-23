Report reveals unusual Serie A schedule for 2022/23 campaign

With a World Cup taking place in the middle of the campaign, the local federations will be forced to adjust their schedules.

As we all know, the gulf region is notorious for its extremely high temperatures in the summer, which forced FIFA to postpone Qatar 2022 till autumn.

Thus, the international tournament will be held between November 21 and December 18.

According to Calciomercato, the Lega Serie A has decided to start next season’s campaign on Saturday the 13th of August, which is at least one week earlier than the traditional timing of the opening round.

The source expects an official confirmation to arrive in the next few weeks, perhaps by March 15.

Moreover, the Italian teams will have to release their player by November 13, allowing them to join their national team camps. The campaign would then resume in early January.

However, the international breaks for the European Cup qualifiers are yet to be determined. But we know that the season will be interrupted between September 22 and 27 for the UEFA Nations League.

Finally, the Lega Calcio is yet to decide on whether to postpone the 30th round of the current campaign which is scheduled on 19-20 March, in order to allow the Italian national team players to focus on the crucial World Cup playoffs.

This round includes a fixture between Juventus and Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium.