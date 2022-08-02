Report reveals Weston McKennie’s expected return date

While the US tour was surely fun, Juventus returned to Turin with new injury woes. In addition to Paul Pogba’s concerning condition, Weston McKennie also sustained a knock.

The American was still working to regain his optimal physical condition after suffering an injury last February, but he ended up with a dislocated shoulder. But luckily for the former Schalke man, his physical state is far less alarming than Pogba’s.

According to TuttoJuve, the latest diagnosis has revealed the extent of the injury, and McKennie should only miss three weeks of action.

Hence, the source believes that the midfielder could be back at Max Allegri’s disposal for the second round of the Serie A season. Juventus will launch their league campaign in a home fixture against Sassuolo on August 15, before travelling to play Sampdoria on the 22th.

However, the report also admits the possibility of a return against Roma on August 27. The Bianconeri will host Paulo Dybala and company at the Allianz Stadium on the third matchday.

While the report brings some comforting news for Juventus fans, we must not forget that McKennie has been dealing with another long-term injury which forced him to miss out on the most past of the pre-season friendlies even prior to his shoulder issue.

Therefore, the USMNT star might require some additional time in order to regain his full fitness and resume his contribution on the pitch.