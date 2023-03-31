Report reveals what Allegri wants to do with Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado is set to leave Juventus when his contract expires. However, recent reports suggest that there is a possibility that he may end up staying in Turin after all.
According to Corriere dello Sport via Tuttojuve, Max Allegri is pushing for him to remain in the squad, despite his age.
The Colombian is a well-respected player in the Juve dressing room. While he is not getting any younger, he is still considered important to the team, especially in light of the difficulties they may face in the transfer market due to ongoing legal issues.
His contract with Juve expires in the summer, but Allegri’s desire to keep him on board has sparked speculation that he may end up signing an extension.
Given his experience and his value to the team, there is a strong chance that Juventus will take up the option to retain him to please their manager.
While it remains to be seen what will ultimately happen with Cuadrado’s contract, the fact that Allegri is advocating for his continued presence in the squad is certainly a positive sign.
Juve FC Says
Juventus will undoubtedly face challenges in the transfer market due to their legal issues, and retaining a player like the former Chelsea man could go a long way in helping the team maintain its competitiveness in the coming seasons.
Regardless of what happens, Cuadrado’s contributions to Juventus over the years will not be forgotten, and he will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the team’s standout players.
5 Comments
another oldie …we must move on
I love Cuadrado. He is still a difference maker on the attacking end even though he has struggled defensively as a left back. He remains our best crosser aside from Kostic. He remains one of the fastest and most technical players on the team.
If he is willing to take 1-yr contracts, we should keep him as long as he is producing.
Cuadrado is highly underrated by the Juventus fans both in terms of what he brings to the pitch and his loyalty overt the years
This season he is far from his best…
Some crosses were good, but getting too selfish on the field and way too many losses of possession.
He’s passed his prime.
he is soon to be 35..how long do u wanna continue with him Brian? Till he spends the entire season in hospital? He has been spending quite some time there anyway…also he’s on high wage…we must bring in Singo
He is bound to lose some of her verve with age, but he still remains very fit, fast and nimble by most players’ standards. As for his injury record, it is really not much worse than most of our payers. He’s averaging some 25-30 games per season on Series A.
His contract is really not that bad as is and I am only advocating for 1-yr extension at a time as long as he is productive. IIRC, he’s making some 3.5 mil net per season and he may be willing to down to 2.5-3.0 per season. If we can’t give him that, there would be plenty of other teams in Europe who would, and he can get even much more lucrative deals in the Middle East.
And he is happy starting or coming on as a sub to make a difference. Plus he is loved and respected in the locker room. Even when someone tried to create drama about his contract and potential move, he professed his love for Juve and ended the story.
If there is a ready-made replacement, we should obviously plan on bringing in someone young to fill his role, but I don’t think we should be quick to get rid off Cuadrado. He remains much more of an asset than a liability.