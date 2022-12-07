Maurizio Scanavino
Report reveals what role Maurizio Scanavino will perform at Juventus now

December 7, 2022 - 11:00 pm

After the shocking resignation of the Juventus board some days back, the Bianconeri have appointed Maurizio Scanavino as their new general manager and his job begins immediately.

Juve has had a stable leadership structure for a very long time, which should make the job of its new leaders easy.

However, the club is in a tough period as they seek to clear their name following allegations of account falsification and secret payments to players.

Scanavino has so much work on his hands and a report on Corriere di Torino via Il Bianconero reveals the roles he will play as the new leaders lead the organisation away from trouble.

They write: “works from the first post-revolution day for a quick handover: daily individual interviews, continuous information gathering,”. 

Juve FC Says

Juventus remains a stable outfit despite our current troubles and we expect that the club will survive them and thrive.

The new leaders need to focus on working on initiatives that will ensure it stays successful on the field because that is what is most important to their fans.

