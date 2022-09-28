Report reveals what Zhang and Agnelli discussed when they met yesterday

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and Steven Zhang of Inter Milan met yesterday in an interesting meeting between both rivals.

Although their teams share a fierce rivalry on the pitch, the football executives seem to share a friendly relationship off it.

Inter and Juventus are two of Italy’s top clubs and they constantly compete for the trophies available to clubs in the country.

The Nerazzurri stopped the Bianconeri dominance of the Italian game in the 2020/2021 season.

Juve has not won a league title since and they lost two finals to Inter last season.

All this did not stop Agnelli from visiting Zhang yesterday to discuss a few issues.

A report on Calciomercato reveals one of the important things they discussed was the European Super League.

The idea is still being pushed by Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who expect to win a court case against UEFA later in the year or at the start of 2023.

A victory in court could see Inter return to the competition as well as the other sides who have dropped their interest.

Juve FC Says

Inter and Juve are rivals, but they generally share a peaceful relationship off the pitch.

This will help them to stay in business together and share ideas to help them remain the top sides in Italy.