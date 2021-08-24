Report reveals which club will sign Fagioli on loan for the rest of the season

Following the return of Massimiliano Allegri, Nicolo Fagioli was perhaps hoping to get some playing time with Juve’s first team under the tutelage of the manager who revealed his admiration for him in the past.

But in the presence of more experienced players, the 20-year-old would surely struggle for minutes, especially following the arrival of Manuel Locatelli.

Moreover, his U-23 teammate, Filippo Ranocchia, seemed to have usurped him in the pecking order, and was present on the bench with the first team during the Serie A opening fixture against Udinese.

Therefore, a temporary loan move would be a decent solution for the young Italian, who apparently has no shortage of suitors in Serie B.

According to ilBianconero, Cremonsese are leading the race to sign Fagioli, and would reunite him with his former manager, Fabio Pecchia.

The 47-year-old played for Juventus during the 1998/99 season, and returned to Turin in 2019 to take charge of the U-23 squad.

Pecchia led the young side to win the Coppa Italia Serie C in 2020, but left his post during that summer, before taking over at Cremonese on January 2021.

Therefore, a loan move at the Lombardy club could help the young midfielder in his development process, especially in the presence of a manager who knows and appreciates his talent.