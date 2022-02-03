Report reveals which Juventus player will the be first to sign a new contract in February

Following the end of the January transfer session, the Juventus management will dedicate the month of February for to contract renewals.

Several important players at the club are currently running on expiring deals, which put the club in a delicate situation. That is because failing to agree terms over a new deal could see the player walking away as a free agent at the end of the season.

Moreover, any footballer who’s contract expires in June is allowed to sign a pre-agreement with another club starting from February.

Therefore, Juventus can’t afford to waste anymore time on the matter.

But while the majority of the talk revolves around Paulo Dybala’s long-awaited new deal, another South American could be the first to put his signature on a new contract.

According to Leggo via JuventusNews24, Juan Cuadrado is close to reach a final agreement with the Bianconeri over the extension of his contract.

The 33-year-old has been a part of the club since making the move from Chelsea in 2015.

The Colombian will reportedly sign a new deal that keeps him in Turin for next season plus an option to renew for an additional campaign.

Besides Dybala and Cuadrado, the list of players on expiring contracts include Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi and second choice goalkeeper Mattia Perin.