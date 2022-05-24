Despite the imminent arrivals of some household names, there could be just enough room for one young midfielder at Juventus. However, this spot has sparked a fierce competition between at least four starlets who all feel deserving of role within the first team.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus have decided to maintain Fabio Miretti as a part of Max Allegri’s squad for next season.

The 18-year-old proved to be the revelation for the current campaign. The youngster pounced on an injury crisis to cement himself a starting role in the final four Serie A round in the campaign.

The source claims that the teenager did enough to convince the manager who’s now willing to keep him by his side at the expense of the three returning loanees; Nicolò Rovella (Genoa),Nicolò Fagioli (Cremonese) and Filippo Ranocchia (Vicenza).

Moreover, the source explains how Miretti is the lone youngster who’s guaranteed a first team spot next season, while other starlets could be either loaned out or even sold.

Aside from the midfielders mentioned above, the list of potential departures could also include talented Argentine striker Matias Soulè, up-and-coming Belgian defender Koni De Winter and even French winger Marley Akè.

The source also expects several other Juventus youngsters to leave the nest this summer, including Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Martin Palumbo and goalkeeper Franco Israel.