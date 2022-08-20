Rovella
Report reveals why Allegri continues to block Rovella’s departure

August 20, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Last Monday, Nicolò Rovella made his official Juventus debut, albeit as a late substitute. The 21-year-old replaced Manuel Locatelli in the final 10 minutes of the Bianconeri’s opening day victory over Sassuolo.

Despite his impressive pre-season, the management could send the Italian on yet another loan stint due to the excessive number of midfielders at the coach’s disposal.

Even though the negotiations with Monza are reportedly at an advanced stage, the Genoa youth product remains in Turin for the moment, prompting many to wonder over the reason behind the delay.

According to Sky Sport 24 via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri has decided to block the deal, as he’s not planning to release Rovella until Leandro Paredes signs for the club.

Apparently, the tactician has identified the young player as the main backup option for Locatelli in the deep-lying midfield role, with the wantaway Arthur Melo out of the equation.

So unless Juventus bring in a natural Regista like Paredes, Allegri will continue to rely on Locatelli and Rovella for the role.

Juve FC say

With so many variables on the market, we can’t claim to have a deal wrapped up unless we have all the signatures on paper.

So until the hierarchy manages to secure the signing of Paredes, Allegri would be wise to keep his cards in hand, as it’s better to be cautious than sorry.

