Report reveals why Arsenal striker could be a suitable option for Juventus

While Juventus continue to dream of the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Gianluca Scamacca, more realistic options must be pursued this January.

The Bianconeri are hoping to bolster their lineup with a new addition that can uplift their scoring charts (which have been mostly abysmal this season).

Moreover, Barcelona are strongly interested in Alvaro Morata, and they’re waiting for the Italians to find a suitable replacement before giving their consent for the Spaniard to leave.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are once again looking at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, identifying him as a suitable option.

The Gabon international fell out with Arsenal last month and was stripped from the captaincy and left out from matchday squads.

The 32-year-old is currently leading his international team in the African Cup of Nations which is taking place in Cameroon.

So while his international commitment initially ruled him out, the Bianconeri management is once again contemplating the idea of signing him this month.

As the report explains, the Gunners are open to the idea of loaning their striker out in January, which is exactly what Juventus are seeking at the moment.

Whilst Mauro Icardi remains the preferred option in January, Paris Saint Germain still refuse to send him on loan in a deal that doesn’t offer them guarantees beyond the current campaign.