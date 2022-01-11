Report reveals why Atletico Madrid are in favor of Morata’s Barcelona switch

In the last few days of 2021, emerging reports revealed that Barcelona have in fact approached Juventus regarding the potential transfer of Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard is currently in the midst of his second season with the club following his return to Turin in 2020.

However, the number nine’s future remains far from certain, as his loan stint expires by the end of the campaign.

The player’s contract is owned by Atletico Madrid, and the Spanish champions won’t release him for less than 35 million euros.

But after spending 20 millions on his two-year loan, the Bianconeri are unlikely to splash the required figure.

According to Sport via Corriere dello Sport, Atletico would be in favor of Marata’s move towards Barcelona, even though they would loathe offering a favor for their Catalan rivals.

As the report explains, the Rojiblancos are aware of the Italians’ intentions, and they do realize that the Old Lady’s unwillingness to sign the striker could prove to be problematic for their summer transfer campaign.

Atletico aren’t enthusiastic about Morata’s potential return at the end of the season, and they see Barcelona’s interest as their escape gate.

With two Spanish giants pushing for the deal, and the player himself eager for it, Morata’s switch to Barcelona remains on the cards.

But as we know by know, Juventus won’t release their man until they find a suitable replacement first.

Therefore, we can expect this transfer saga to drag until the final days – if not hours – of the January transfer session.