Report reveals why De Ligt didn’t join Barcelona in 2019 amidst fresh interest from them

Matthijs de Ligt’s future might have to be sorted out by Juventus at the end of this season.

The Dutchman is still being targeted by many European clubs, and Barcelona looks to be his main suitor.

The Spanish side competed with Juve to sign him from Ajax in 2019 and failed to complete the transfer.

They landed his teammate at the time, Frenkie de Jong, while De Ligt moved to Italy.

The 22-year-old will likely leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season and the Catalan side remains ahead of his other suitors.

Calciomercato has now revealed the main reason he didn’t join Barca in 2019.

The report claims he had met with Gerard Pique while considering which club to join next, and the Spaniard advised him not to move to Barca because he will struggle to play there. De Ligt took the advice and moved to Turin instead.

Juve FC Says

It would be great to keep hold of De Ligt as we rebuild our current squad, but it will take a lot of money to achieve that.

The Bianconeri is already struggling to offer Paulo Dybala his desired salary, which is very likely less than what Mino Raiola will demand for De Ligt to extend his current deal.

Considering that, we should probably start preparing for life without the 2019 Champions League semi-finalist.