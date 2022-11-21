Report reveals why Juventus are no longer obliged to buy Paredes

Following a lengthy summer transfer saga, Juventus had finally managed to sign Leandro Paredes on deadline day.

The Argentine made an initial loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain which includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season under certain conditions.

However, the 28-year-old is yet to impress in Turin. While he was deemed to be the missing piece in the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli has proven to be a more reliable presence in the Regista role, leaving Paredes on the bench in the recent weeks.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are having second thoughts regarding the player’s future, and apparently, they won’t be obliged to sign his outright.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, one of the conditions related to the obligation to buy Paredes was reaching the Champions League round of 16.

So following the Old Lady’s horrendous elimination, the management is relieved from the obligation to buy the former Roma and Empoli man.

Nonetheless, Juventus still have the right to sign Paredes on a permanent basis if they wish to maintain his services.

Juve FC say

It’s now up to the player to showcase his worth and prove that he can offer an additional element to a midfield that is currently enjoying a renaissance thanks to the emergence of young stars like Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagiolo.

But with a hefty transfer fee (20+ millions) and one of the highest salaries on the bill, the Argentina international will have a lot of ground to make up after the restart.