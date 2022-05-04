Report reveals why Juventus wants to sign Serie A midfielder

Reports have linked Juventus with a transfer for Sergej Milinkovic Savic as Lazio prepares to cash in on the Serbian.

The 27-year-old has been one of the consistent midfielders in Serie A in the last few seasons and several clubs want to sign him.

In this campaign alone, he has been involved in at least 20 league goals and this stat sets him apart from his peers.

It is also the reason Max Allegri wants him in his squad at Juve. La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims the Bianconeri boss wants a midfielder who can score goals for him.

Milinkovic-Savic has mastered that act and seems to know how to strike for a goal at the right time as well as provide crucial assists to teammates.

Juve FC Says

Our current team relies too much on the attackers to score goals, and that is not a recipe for success.

If we can get goals from other positions, it would be much easier for us to win more matches and trophies.

Milinkovic-Savic has been in great form since he moved to Italy, so it would not be hard for him to adapt at the Allianz Stadium.