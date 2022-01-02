Report reveals why Morata is eager on Barcelona move

During the last few months, we all heard several transfer reports confirming the fact that Juventus won’t maintain Alvaro Morata on a permanent basis.

The Bianconeri have already paid 20 million euros to have the Spaniard on loan for two season.

However, the Italians would have to splash another 35 millions to secure his services beyond the current campaign.

But due to his inconsistent form, the management simply isn’t eager on the proposal.

Apparently, the striker is well-aware of the situation, which is why he sees his potential transfer to Catalunya as a timely escape route.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Morata doesn’t want to be reunited with Atletico Madrid.

Once his loan stint with Juventus expires at the end of the season, the Spaniard will most likely find himself at Diego Simeone’s disposal once again – a scenario that he doesn’t exactly cherish.

Therefore, the former Real Madrid man will do his best to push for a move towards yet another La Liga giant.

Juve FC say

When it comes to Simeone, players either love him or just fail to get along with his special antics. Well, it appears that Morata falls into the last category.

Therefore, we can’t fault the Spain international for trying to secure his future which seems to be pretty vague beyond June.