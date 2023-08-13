Over the last couple of days, Juventus and Lazio have reportedly reached an agreement over the transfer of Nicolò Rovella.

While fans and observers alike had been anticipating Luca Pellegrini’s switch to the Italian capital, few expected the 21-year-old to accompany him on the journey to the Eternal City.

The vast majority of Bianconeri supporters have been enraged by this imminent transfer, as the Genoa youth product is amongst the most promising young midfielders in Italian football.

But according to Il Corriere della Sera via JuventusNews24, the player himself was far from disheartened by the outcome.

As the source explains, Rovella gave the green light for the operation, believing that he can collect more playing time at Lazio than at Juventus.

Biancocelesti manager Maurizio Sarri is a keen admirer of the Italy U21 starlet. The Tuscan manager has been pushing for the player’s arrival and is preparing to hand him to prominent role in the squad.

On the other hand, Max Allegri probably viewed Rovella as a mere backup for Manuel Locatelli. And with the lack of European football, playing time at the Allianz Stadium would have been limited for the former Monza loanee.

Therefore, the report believes that Rovella opted to join the capital side in search of additional playing time.

Moreover, the young midfielder seeks a spot in Roberto Mancini’s Italy lineup ahead of Euro 2024. Therefore, combining forces with Sarri should boost his chances at fulfilling this particular objective.