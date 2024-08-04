Juventus have been tracking Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners for several months now, but the parties have now reached a significant crossroads.

The Bianconeri have introduced some significant changes to their midfield department, with Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram joining Thiago Motta’s ranks. On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot now belongs to the past, while Weston McKennie finds himself an outcast in the new regime.

But despite these significant tweaks, Juventus are still lacking a natural attacking midfielder, which is an essential role in Motta’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Hence, the manager and Cristiano Giuntoli are both hellbent on luring Koopmeiners to Continassa. Moreover, the 26-year-old is also eager for an experience in Turin after spending three seasons in Bergamo.

The Dutchman has already agreed terms with the Bianconeri management and he’s awaiting an accord between the two clubs.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) warns that Juventus must accelerate their attempts to land the Netherlands international.

As the Roman newspaper explains, Atalanta aren’t planning to sell their prized asset at a late stage of the summer, as they would like to leave themselves enough margin to bring in a capable replacement.

Therefore, Juventus must finalize the operation next week, as La Dea is unlikely to greenlight a deal afterwards.

The Bianconeri have already seen an offer worth 45 million euros rejected, while Atalanta are still requesting 60 million.

Nevertheless, the source believes an accord can be found if Juventus were to raise their offer to 50 million euros in addition to bonuses.