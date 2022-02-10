Report: Revenues of Champions League clubs will significantly increase in 2024

While the European Super League project appears to be dead in the water, its effects are still felt almost a year following its swift rise and fall.

Even though UEFA and its allies claimed victory, they are now forced to work harder to keep the top European clubs satisfied and prevent a reincarnation of the project.

According to The Times via Calciomercato, a new agreement between European football’s governing body and the European Club Association will see the clubs’ revenues from their Champions League participation increasing up to 40%.

The famous English newspaper unveiled a letter signed by PSG and ECA president Nasser Al Khelaifi which reveals an agreement signed with UEFA that will see 15 billion euros entering the clubs’ coffers between 2024 and 2027 (five billions per season).

The source adds that the UEFA and the ECA have agreed to become equal partners.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was the chairman of the European Club Association but had to resign due to his role in the Super League project.

He was replaced by Al Khelaifi who is now a close ally to UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin.

Last April, 12 clubs took part in the launching of the ESL project. However, nine of them announced their exits less than 48 hours later due to the major backlash.

Nevertheless, Juventus refused to back down, alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona, erupting a legal battle against UEFA.