Since the start of the campaign, Udinese has proven to be the dark horse of the Serie A campaign. Despite already playing against some of the biggest sides in the league, they sit 6th in the standings.

Andrea Sottil’s side has also been displaying an impressive brand of football, while introducing new and exciting players to Italian football, including Sandi Lovric.

The 24-year-old joined the Zebrette on a free transfer last summer, and has been one of the best revelations of the campaign.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Lovric, even if their dream signing remains Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The source explains how the Slovenian combines technique with dynamism, as he tries to imitate his idol Luka Modric.

The former Lugano midfielder featured for the Austrian national team in several age groups, but he ultimately opted to play for Slovenia’s senior squad in 2020. He now has 24 international caps and three goals to his name.

Lovric would arguably be an upgrade on some of the club’s current box-to-box midfielders, especially Weston McKennie.

However, the Udinese player needs to showcase his talent on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season in order to gain a swift transfer to a bigger club.