Juventus has encountered a major hurdle in their bid to sign AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp as the Giallorossi set conditions for allowing him to leave.

The Dutchman has fallen out with Jose Mourinho, paving the way for him to leave the club as long as the Portuguese national is their gaffer.

Juve has been keen to sign a new right-back who can challenge Juan Cuadrado and they consider him one of the best options on the market.

The Bianconeri intend to sign him on loan in January and consider making the move permanent at the end of the season.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they will not succeed with that plan because Roma has decided Karsdorp will only leave them on a permanent transfer.

The report claims the defender might no longer be in their manager’s plan, but they only want to release him on a permanent deal.

Juve FC Says

This condition makes our move for him complicated because we have planned to sign him on loan all along.

The player will be desperate to leave, but it will be hard for him to join us now because a permanent move for him is unlikely, unless another suitor becomes interested in such an idea.