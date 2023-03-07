Report: Roma fans mocked Juventus director Pessotto with shameful chants

While the action on the pitch was far from thrilling, a report suggests that the showdown between Roma and Juventus witnessed much uglier episodes in the stands.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, a section of Roma fans directed some appalling chants in the direction of Juventus director Gianluca Pessotto.

The source states that the Curva Sud supporters were heard chanting: “Pessotto, throw yourselves downstairs.”

This is obviously a shameful reference to the Italian’s suicide attempt in 2006. The 52-year-old was at the time suffering from depression after having recently hanged his boots and making the switch to a managerial position at Juventus.

Pessotto’s fall from the club’s headquarters caused him severe injuries, but he fortunately survived and subsequently put his life back on the right track.

The former fullback has been acting as Academy Manager since 2010, overseeing the development of the Bianconeri’s youth sector. Recently, he has become a more prominent figure at the club, filling the gap left by Andrea Agnelli’s departed regime.

The Italian donned the black and white jersey between 1995 and 2006, and his exemplary behavior rendered him a fan favorite in Turin.

The source adds that investigations are currently underway to identify those who were behind these despicable chants.

The report also mentions that Filip Kostic was on the receiving end of some vulgar insults from the Olimpico Stadium crowd.