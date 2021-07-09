Report – Roma joins the race for Juventus target

AS Roma has emerged as the latest suitor for Juventus target, Nuno Mendes and they have already started talks to sign him.

Eurosport reported earlier that the young left-back is on the radar of Juve as the Bianconeri look to add stiff competition for Alex Sandro.

However, they haven’t advanced their interest so far and could lose him to Roma.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly been watching the youngster and has now asked his new club to sign him for his squad this summer.

The Portuguese manager is represented by Jorge Mendes and Todofichajes says the excellent relationship between the super-agent and Sporting Lisbon would make the move easy for Roma to pull off.

The Giallorossi have already opened talks over signing him and they could get the deal done for around 30m euros.

However, Sporting wants 40m euros and that could keep the door open for Juve to sign him if they can offer more money for his signature.

Mendes is just 19, but he has already become a regular for the senior Portugal national team and was with them at Euro 2020.

He only broke into the Sporting senior team last year, but he quickly established himself as one of their most important players and helped them to win the Portuguese league title last season.