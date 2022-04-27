Report – Roma preparing audacious swoop for two Juventus players

Juventus is preparing for the departure of a number of players when the transfer window reopens, just as they intend to make fresh additions to their squad.

The Bianconeri have had an underwhelming season, and the club will sign new players to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

A move for several targets will cost some of their current players their careers at the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri are happy to allow them to leave at zero cost.

Two stars who will likely quit the club as free agents are Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, and they might remain in Serie A.

Fichajes.net claims the Euro 2020 winner and the Argentine attacker are both on the radar of Jose Mourinho.

The AS Roma manager wants to make the Giallorossi one of the biggest clubs in Italy again, so he would look to get the best players he can. Including these two Juve men.

Juve FC Says

Ideally, we would love players that leave us not to join another Italian club, but we have no say in their future anymore.

Dybala is a Juve legend, and he has suitors from outside Serie A. If he continues his career in the competition, we should only wish him luck because we decided not to keep him.

Bernardeschi might have nowhere else to go than remaining in Serie A.