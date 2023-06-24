Following a forgettable brief spell at Leeds United, Weston McKennie returned to Juventus in the summer, but his future might lie in Roma.

The American midfielder joined the Bianconeri in 2020. But his time in Turin has been filled with highs and lows.

The 24-year-old tried to resurrect his career in the Premier League last January, but his short stint at Leeds ended in relegation.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto has made contact with the player through football agent Frank Trimboli.

As the source explains, Juventus consider McKennie transferable, but they might decline a loan offer, especially coming from a direct Top-Four competitor like Roma.

Juve FC say

With a plethora of midfielders available at Max Allegri’s disposal, the Texan might be surplus to requirements.

Nevertheless, the player still has suitors on the market, so the Bianconeri can bide their time waiting for the right proposal.

But if the Giallorossi decide to come forward with an enticing offer, Juventus might well entertain the offer.

After all, McKennie’s transfer on its own is unlikely to tip the scale in favor of the capital side if the two clubs were to compete for a Champions League spot.