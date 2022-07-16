This summer, Nicolò Zaniolo’s potential switch to Juventus has been one of the main sagas of the current transfer session.

The 23-year-old emerged as one of the Bianconeri’s main transfer targets, but the negotiations with Roma have thus far been fruitless.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero. the capital side have been left unsatisfied by Juve’s bids for Zaniolo.

But at the same time, the Giallorossi do realize the difficulty of finding a buyer who would be willing to splash 50 million euros for the Italian star (without the addition of exchange pawns).

So in a major turnaround, Roma and Zaniolo could resume their contract renewal talks, with the club raising the player’s salary from 2.5 million euros per season to 4 millions.

The source adds that even with Paulo Dybala’s potential arrival, Roma boss José Mourinho would still be able to field Zaniolo alongside the former Juventus number 10 in one formation (most likely a 4-2-3-1 lineup)

Meanwhile, TuttoJuve sheds light on the player’s changed stance in recent days.

After looking distracted and uncomfortable on the first day of pre-season, Zaniolo now looks like a different person, and appears to be happy to stay at Roma.

The versatile player has a contract that ties him to the Il Lupi until 2024, and we still have to wait to see if there will be more twists to this soap opera.