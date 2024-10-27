Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba to sign for Saudi Pro League giants, Al-Nassr.

The 39-year-old kickstarted the floodgates by signing for the Riyadh-based club in January 2023, but was later followed by a host of top stars in the ensuing summer, the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Ronaldo is now hoping to reunite with Pogba at Al-Nassr, so he’s been working on convincing the Frenchman to join the Arabic club.

The two superstars never played together during their respective stints in Turin, but they were teammates for a solitary season at Manchester United. This ensued when CR7 left Juventus to make his grand return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. A year later, it was Pogba’s turn to pull off a comeback and sign for the Old Lady as a free agent.

However, the 31-year-old’s time second spell at the Allianz Stadium has been nothing short of disastrous. After spending the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign on the sidelines, he failed an anti-doping test on the opening day of the ensuing season.

Pogba has recently managed to reduce his ban from four years to 18 months, so he’ll be eligible to play by March 2025. But while the midfielder had expressed his desire to don the Juventus jersey once again, the club doesn’t share his vision. Instead, Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has made it clear the Bianconeri have moved on from Pogba and want to focus on their current crop.

Therefore, the two parties are expected to mutually terminate their contract before the end of the year, allowing the France international to find himself a new club in January.

And while Bacary Sagna had urged Arsenal to sign his compatriot, Pogba’s future will most likely lie either in Arabia or the United States.