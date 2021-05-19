Report – Ronaldo makes a decision on his Juventus future

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to leave Juventus this summer after three seasons, according to Todofichajes.

The attacker is arguably Juve’s best player at the moment and he has continued to score the goals that the team needs.

His goals haven’t been enough to help them continue their dominance of the Italian game and it seems he doesn’t want to continue playing for them.

The Bianconeri signed him in 2018 to help win the Champions League after he won the competition on multiple occasions with Real Madrid.

However, since he has been in Italy, Juve hasn’t even reached the semi-final stage yet.

This season has been a terrible one for them with the Bianconeri on the brink of missing out on Champions League football.

The report says he has decided to leave and has started moving his things from his luxurious Turin mansion to a new destination.

He has been rejected by Real Madrid and it seems Manchester United has also decided to focus in another direction.

This leaves PSG and Sporting Lisbon as two teams who will probably get his signature at the end of this season on a free transfer if Juve is desperate to get his huge wages off their payroll.