Report – Ronaldo offers himself to Premier League giants

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to leave Juventus in this transfer window and an extraordinary report is now claiming that he is offering himself to Manchester City.

The striker was previously associated with City’s neighbours Manchester United and has been linked with a return to Old Trafford on many occasions.

However, the Red Devils have spent money on Jadon Sancho in this transfer window and might struggle to sign him again.

Juve is still open to cashing in on him for around 30m euros, a transfer that will also help them get rid of his 31m euros per season salary.

Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia claims that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered him to Manchester City who needs a goalscorer after the departure of Sergio Aguero.

City’s primary target is Harry Kane but Tottenham is playing hardball over the England captain and a bid of up to 150m euros might still not be enough to persuade them to sell the Premier League’s top scorer.

Ronaldo has continued to show his goal-scoring prowess at Juventus and he was the top scorer in Serie A last season.

He was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Premier League when he played for United and would be confident that he can still bang in the goals if he returns.