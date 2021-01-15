Report – Ronaldo to extend his Juventus contract by a year

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be getting better with age and his performances for Juventus has earned him a new contract, according to reports.

There have been talks of the Juventus attacker leaving the club in the nearest future, however, the latest report from Momblano via Calciomercato says that the attacker will sign a one-year extension to his current deal soon.

Ronaldo has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2022, but the report claims that they will extend it until 2023.

Despite getting older, his goals have been one of the reasons why Juventus has remained competitive.

The club is now looking to reward him and the report says that money isn’t a problem.

Juve has renewed their contract with Jeep and Adidas, which gives them the money that they need to pursue their goals.

“CristianoRonaldo has opened the speech contract with Juve . He would, through Mendes and through a direct relationship with the club” says the journalist to Juventibus.com via Calciomercato.

“Open to renewal for a further year, bringing the deadline from 30 June 2022 to 2023, to stay in great football, then there will be the States United. Ronaldo is ready to negotiate without further claims. Intention that Juve welcomed with great pleasure. Possible appointment for the end of May, as if verbally it was already done”.

Ronaldo has 15 goals in 13 league games this season and 4 more in as many Champions League matches.