Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties.

As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his former club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Ronaldo’s departure could prompt Diogo Dalot’s exit from Man United, with Juventus being particularly interested in the player.

The source claims that CR7 was the main sponsor for his international teammate at Old Trafford. The fullback signed for the Red Devils in 2018, but his status at the club grew following Ronaldo’s return in 2021.

Although the 23-year-old has recently extended his contract until 2024, Juventus remain keen admirers of the player. The Bianconeri must bolster their ranks with a new fullback, especially since Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are widely expected to leave Turin at the end of the season.

Juve FC say

Even if Ronaldo’s presence was a comforting factor for Dalot, the latter has now proved his worth at United, establishing himself as a regular starter.

Therefore, Juve’s mission to sign the fullback remains complicated, and they might eventually have to resort to other options.