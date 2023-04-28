Report – Rosario Central still keen on signing Juventus star

Angel di Maria has been an important player for Juventus since he moved to the club in the summer.

The Bianconeri have benefited from having the World Cup winner in their squad and he is one big reason they remain in the Europa League at the semi-final stage.

The club wants him to spend another campaign with them, but Di Maria dreams of ending his career in his home country.

Rosario Central are his chosen side and the club is keen for the deal to happen as soon as possible.

The attacker is still interested in spending time in Europe, which boosts Juve’s chance of keeping him in their group. Still, Tuttojuve reveals Rosario is desperate for him to join them as Juve negotiates a new deal with him.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been superb for us this season and the attacker can still be on our team for around two terms.

However, the safe thing to do is to hand him a new one-year deal and extend the contract at the end of next season if he is still performing well.

But as a free agent, he will decide when he wants to return to Argentina and we hope that is not this summer.