Report – Rugani stalls on leaving Juventus this summer

Daniele Rugani has stalled his move to Sampdoria as he remains unsure if it is the right next step for his career.

The defender has been one of the fringe players at Juve for many seasons, and Max Allegri has decided to let him go.

Several clubs came forward for his signature, but Sampdoria is his most serious suitor so far.

They struck a deal with the Bianconeri to take him on loan for the rest of this season.

Both clubs agreed to pay 50% of his wages each and it is now time for the player to accept the move.

However, a report on Football Italia claims he has asked La Samp for a few more days to think about the decision.

They are waiting for him to accept or reject their offer before knowing the next step to take.

Juve FC Says

If Rugani is interested in playing regularly, he should accept this offer and leave Juve because he will not play enough matches if he stays at the club.

He should be in the prime of his career now and even playing for his national team regularly, but he is not getting enough chances to achieve that at Juve.