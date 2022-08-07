Daniele Rugani
Transfer News

Report – Rugani stalls on leaving Juventus this summer

August 7, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Daniele Rugani has stalled his move to Sampdoria as he remains unsure if it is the right next step for his career.

The defender has been one of the fringe players at Juve for many seasons, and Max Allegri has decided to let him go.

Several clubs came forward for his signature, but Sampdoria is his most serious suitor so far.

They struck a deal with the Bianconeri to take him on loan for the rest of this season.

Both clubs agreed to pay 50% of his wages each and it is now time for the player to accept the move.

However, a report on Football Italia claims he has asked La Samp for a few more days to think about the decision.

They are waiting for him to accept or reject their offer before knowing the next step to take.

Juve FC Says

If Rugani is interested in playing regularly, he should accept this offer and leave Juve because he will not play enough matches if he stays at the club.

He should be in the prime of his career now and even playing for his national team regularly, but he is not getting enough chances to achieve that at Juve.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fabio Capello

Capello compares AS Roma’s new signing to Locatelli

August 7, 2022
Paredes

PSG transfer coup could help Juventus sign a new midfielder

August 7, 2022
Arthur

“This is the truth” Gattuso delivers an update on Valencia’s pursuit of Arthur

August 7, 2022

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 7, 2022 at 6:16 pm

    absolutely shocking, huh?

    • Avatar
      Reply Juvent1n0chivasso August 7, 2022 at 7:14 pm

      Doe this guy even want to play anymore or just sit on Juve’s bench and collect wellfare.

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.