Report rules out Juventus transfer for injury-prone Italy international

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the most exciting Italian players to watch, and reports have linked Juventus with a move for him.

The AS Roma star could be a delightful signing for the Bianconeri and the club’s fans would enjoy watching him.

However, he doesn’t have a good injury record, and that is a big problem for Juve.

Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri wants to sign him, but they are bothered by his fitness record and will now target a player who is physically stronger instead.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo would have been a solid player to add to our squad, but his injury record is too bad.

The club has learnt its lesson from signing the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo.

Both players alongside, Paulo Dybala have suffered too many injuries recently, and that makes it hard to rely on them for important performances.

Juve’s priority in the transfer market should be to sign players who can deliver the best performances consistently.

There is little room for more flops to join Max Allegri’s squad, because if that happens, Juve could become a proper mid-table Italian club.

Zaniolo has played 20 competitive matches for Roma this season and has 2 goals and 3 assists.