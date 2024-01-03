Salernitana aims to rescue Filippo Ranocchia from his disappointing loan spell at Empoli.

The midfielder joined the Blues on loan in the summer, with Juventus hoping the 22-year-old would receive the necessary playing time.

While most Bianconeri loanees have enjoyed successful stints away from the club this season, Ranocchia has only had a handful of minutes on the field at Empoli.

This falls short of both the club’s and the player’s expectations, potentially leading Juventus to consider his departure this month.

Salernitana has expressed interest in acquiring Ranocchia, seeking reinforcements for the second half of the season.

According to Tuttojuve, they have been actively searching for players, and Ranocchia is among those they admire.

They plan to approach Juventus to secure his signature and aim to strike a deal, utilising his talents in the latter part of the season.

Ranocchia is eager for a positive change in his development, which has stagnated since his move to Empoli at the beginning of this season.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia’s situation at Empoli is far from what we expected and he will be better off training with us than sitting on the bench at a smaller club.

If Salernitana can guarantee that he will get game time, then we need to terminate his Empoli stay and send him to Salerno.