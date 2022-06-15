Matteo Brunori was in stunning form while on loan at Palermo last season, and he is now set to make the step up to Serie A.

He scored 25 goals from 36 league matches to help Palermo gain promotion from Serie C, but he is unlikely to continue with them.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Salernitana is interested in a move for him after watching his impressive performances in Italy’s third tier.

Salerno secured their Serie A status in impressive fashion last season after a stunning run of form at the end of the campaign.

They want to build on that and finish the next term higher than the 17th place finish they enjoyed the last time out.

They need more goals to achieve that and have now targeted Brunori.

Juve signed the Brazil-born attacker for their B team, but his form while out on loan suggests he is probably underrated by the club, and he would be keen to show what he can do at Salernitana.

Juve FC Says

Brunori is a good striker, and he has developed better than we expected, but he still cannot make our current first team.

He hasn’t been good enough for us, and that will not change anytime soon.

So the best option for the player and the club is that he joins another team that will value him.