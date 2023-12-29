Former Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is reportedly giving the club a hand in their attempts to sign Toni Kroos.

The 33-year-old has been plying his trade at Real Madrid since 2014. But his legendary stint could be coming to an end as his contract will expire at the end of the season.

In recent weeks, the 2014 World Cup winner has emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri who are contemplating a free transfer in the summer.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Khedira could play a significant role in convincing Kroos to make the switch to Turin.

The retired midfielder had made the free transfer from Los Blancos to Juventus himself back in 2015.

He enjoyed several good campaigns at the club, but his later years were plagued by injuries and health issues.

Nevertheless, Khedira remains on good terms with the Bianconeri and is now serving as an advocate for the Bianconeri who are trying to poach the services of his compatriot.

The former Stuttgart man also has an excellent rapport with Max Allegri.

Khedira and Kroos played together at Real Madrid for a single campaign. But more importantly, they were longtime teammates in the German national team.

However, the source notes that Kroos would have to accept a substantial pay cut to join the Bianconeri.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder currently earns 12 million euros as net wages. Juventus certainly cannot afford to offer similar figures, especially following the abolition of the Growth Decree.